PNB fraud: ED freezes Nirav's bank account, shares worth Rs 43 cr

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has frozen diamond trader Nirav Modi's bank account and shares worth Rs 43 crore in connection with an ongoing probe in the Rs 11,300 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

According to the financial probe agency, they have also seized a large collection of imported watches from several locations connected to the diamond czar during the searches carried out in the last few days.

"The bank account which was seized by the ED had a balance of Rs 30 crore, while the shares were valued at Rs 13.86 crore," the ED said.

The official said they have also seized 176 steel almirahs, 158 boxes and 60 other containers linked to Modi over the last week. On Thursday, the agency seized bank deposits, shares and luxury cars worth over Rs 100 crore belonging to the businessman and his group. The agency has frozen Mutual funds and shares worth Rs 7.80 crore of Nirav Modi and Rs 86.72 crore belonging to his uncle Mehul Chokshi of the Gitanjali Group. The agency's action comes in the wake of its ongoing probe against the two and many others, including directors of their companies and bank officials for the alleged bank fraud. Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit were used to raise and rollover the amount over several years before FIRs were lodged by the bank on January 29 and February 14, respectively. The Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing the case.