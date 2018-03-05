PNB fraud: Vipul Ambani, others sent to 14-day judicial custody

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court on Monday sent Vipul Ambani, president (Finance) of Nirav Modi's Fire Star Diamond and five others to judicial custody till March 19.

Along with Ambani, the five others are Arjun Patil (senior executive, Firestar group), Kapil Khandelwal (CFO, Nakshatra group), Niten Shahi (manager, Gitanjali), Rajesh Jindal and Kavita Mankikar (executive assistant) and authorised signatory of the three accused firms.

The six persons were arrested earlier in February by the CBI for their involvement in the 1.77 billion dollar scam, involving top jewellery designer Nirav Modi, among others.

Following this, the CBI during its interrogation revealed that Vipul Ambani was fully aware of the fraudulent and illegal Letter of Undertakings (LoUs) taken by Nirav Modi. On a related note, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday sanctioned the prosecution of Nirav Modi and his three firms in connection with the billion dollar fraud.