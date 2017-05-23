  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Default
  4. PPG CEO says remains interested in 'consensual' deal with Akzo

PPG CEO says remains interested in "consensual" deal with Akzo

Last Updated: Tue, May 23, 2017 13:42 hrs
FILE PHOTO: A view of Akzo Nobel's headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - PPG Industries remains interested in negotiating a "consensual" deal with Akzo Nobel, even as the Dutch rival paint maker resists its 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer, PPG's top executive said on Tuesday.

PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry, who was in the Netherlands for a shareholder lawsuit against Akzo a day earlier, told journalists he had never before seen such hostility between a company and its shareholders.

But he said he still wishes to pursue "a consensual, privately negotiated deal" with Akzo.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer. Writing by Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Louise Heavens)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance