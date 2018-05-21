Pradhan to lay foundation stone of LPG bottling plant in Odisha

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will on Monday lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling plant at Barkani in Balangir district.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Patnagarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will also be present at the foundation programme.

The LPG plant will be set up on a 23-acre land and will have a capacity of producing 42 lakh cylinders every year.

The project is expected to start its operations by 2020 and will provide LPG cylinder to residents of 14 districts across the state.

