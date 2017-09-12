  1. Sify.com
  4. PRECIOUS-Gold eases as risk appetite grows, equities strengthen

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 12, 2017 06:39 hrs
    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gold on Tuesday extended losses from the
previous session, with equities strengthening and the dollar
holding gains as investor appetite for risk showed signs of
picking up. 
  
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        had edged 0.1 percent lower to $1,325.56
an ounce by 0052 GMT. In the previous session, it lost 1.4
percent in its biggest one-day percentage decline since early
July.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were down
0.4 percent at $1,330.00 an ounce.
    * Asian shares joined a global equities rally, hitting a
10-year peak on Tuesday with investors breathing a sigh of
relief as North Korean fears eased slightly and the worst-case
scenario from Hurricane Irma looked to have been avoided.
           
    * The dollar held on to large gains on Tuesday following a
sharp rebound against the yen and euro.       
    * The United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up
sanctions against North Korea on Monday over the country's sixth
and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, imposing a ban on the
country's textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.
            
    * U.S. inflation expectations slipped last month, with the
year-ahead measure hitting its lowest level since early 2016,
according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that adds
to the din of surprisingly weak price measures.                 
    * Six European Central Bank policymakers prepared the ground
on Monday for a gradual roll-back of the ECB's aggressive
monetary stimulus, in light of stronger economic growth in the
euro zone.             
    * China's central bank on Monday scrapped two measures that
were put in place to support the yuan when it was under
significant selling pressure, suggesting Beijing is anxious to
quash one way bets on the yuan as outflows ease and exporters
face strain.             
    * The Russian central bank is expected to cut its key rate
to 8.5 percent on Friday, catching up with a rapid slowdown in
inflation, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.14 percent to
835.68 tonnes on Monday from 834.50 tonnes on Friday.          
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    
    0830  Britain       Consumer prices              Aug 
    1000  U.S.          NFIB business optimism       Aug 

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)



  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27580.00 (-0.04%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28550.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27900.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28480.00 (0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27300.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27530.00 (-0.22%)
more

