  4. PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week low as dollar firms

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 16, 2017 10:20 hrs
    * Gold prices mark weakest since May 24
    * Silver on track for biggest weekly fall since early May
    * Platinum hovers close to lowest in over a month touched
Thursday

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, June 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday to
hit a three-week low and was on track for a second weekly fall,
dragged down as upbeat U.S. economic data supported the dollar.
    The dollar index        held near a two-week high after data
showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
fell more than expected last week.                    
    Robust economic data could encourage the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates again this year following a hike
this week.
    "The strengthening of the dollar (is weighing on gold)...
and after the latest Fed interest rate hike people are waiting
to see when the Fed will raise rates next," said Brian Lan,
managing director at gold dealer GoldSilver Central in
Singapore.
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar, putting
pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold        had dropped 0.1 percent to $1,252.61 per
ounce by 0406 GMT after touching its weakest since May 24 at
$1,251.05 earlier in the session. The metal has fallen about 1
percent so far this week. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were nearly
flat at $1,254.5 per ounce.
    "The fact that the dollar is nudging higher, should continue
to pressure the market, while the churn in U.S. equities is
still not serious enough to warrant a flight to safety into the
precious metal," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.   
    "We think gold will likely have another $20-$25 on the
downside before encountering more serious support."
    Meanwhile, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.14 percent to
853.68 tonnes on Thursday.           
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        was headed
for its biggest weekly decline in six weeks and was flat on the
day at $16.71 per ounce. It fell to a low of $16.64 in the
previous session, its weakest since May 19.
    "Price action in both gold and silver of late seems to imply
that traders still have plenty of short-term long positioning on
their books," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at
OANDA.
    "It may leave both metals vulnerable to a further washout
into the weekend if the U.S. dollar strength persists."  
    Platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $922.45 per ounce,
hovering near over one-month lows hit in the previous session.
    Meanwhile, palladium        fell 0.3 percent to $867.15 per
ounce, as it moved towards its first weekly decline in four
weeks.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Joseph Radford)