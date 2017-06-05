  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest in over 6 weeks as US jobs data disappoints

PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest in over 6 weeks as US jobs data disappoints

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 05, 2017 10:20 hrs
    * Dollar hovers near 7-month low
    * Palladium holds near 3-year peaks
    * Silver marks highest since April 26

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    June 5 (Reuters) - Gold held steady after hitting its
highest in over six weeks earlier on Monday, buoyed by
disappointing U.S. jobs data that appeared to dilute the
prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the
United States.
    U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the
prior two months were not as strong as previously reported,
suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the
unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.
            
    Spot gold        had climbed 0.1 percent to $1,280.74 per
ounce by 0352 GMT. It hit a peak of $1,281.95 an ounce early in
the session, its strongest since April 21. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were up 0.2
percent at $1,283.3 an ounce.  
    Palladium        on Monday matched its June 2 high of
$843.10 an ounce, which was the metal's strongest since
September 2014.
    "We do expect gold to hit some turbulence as we approach the
June Fed rate hike, but things could open up for the precious
metal post-meeting if the central bank's language remains
dovish," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note
    Higher interest rates put pressure on gold prices by
increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    "We had an excellent Friday where gold really reacted. It is
taking a pause in Asian trading this morning," said ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes referring to the 1.1-percent jump in prices for the
metal prices in the previous session.   
    Meanwhile, following a militant attack on a nightlife
district of London this weekend, British Prime Minister Theresa
May will resume campaigning on Monday for the national election
due in three days. The vote is expected to be much tighter than
previously predicted.             
    "(European elections have) been an underlying supportive
factor for some time providing some good safe-haven buying but
not enough to spark any panic buying. That's why we think things
will be relatively subdued," Hynes said.    
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in COMEX gold for the second straight week, hitting the
highest level in nearly a month, and also raised it in silver,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
            
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, edged higher on Monday, but was
not far from Friday's nadir of 96.654, its lowest since Nov. 9.
      
    Among other precious metals, silver        hit a high of
$17.585 an ounce early in the session, its strongest since April
26. Platinum        was down 0.6 pct at $946.10. 

 (Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing
by Joseph Radford)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance