PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-mth high, political worries buoy safe-haven demand

BENGALURU, June 7 (Reuters) - Gold held steady near its highest in seven months on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,293.03 per ounce at 0100 GMT. On Tuesday, it rose 1.1 percent and hit its highest level since November last year at $1,295.97 an ounce. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery dipped 0.2 percent to $1,295.6 an ounce. * The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was down 0.1 pct. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.2 percent. * With British elections, a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony all set for Thursday, market participants will be wary of taking big positions. * U.S. job openings surged to a record high in April and employers appeared to have trouble finding suitable workers, pointing to a tightening labour market that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month. * Former FBI chief Comey will likely hold back from accusing President Donald Trump of trying to interfere with an investigation into links between Trump's election campaign team and Russian officials when he testifies in Congress this week, legal sources said. * British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to increase her parliamentary majority in Thursday's election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, shortly after another survey suggested the race with the opposition Labour Party was neck and neck. * Emmanuel Macron's party is set to win the biggest parliamentary majority for a French president since Charles de Gaulle's 1968 landslide, a survey of voter intentions for the coming legislative elections showed on Tuesday. * Global investors are distinguishing between the UK and the rest of Europe as part of a fundamental reassessment of what investing in the region means, reflecting growing enthusiasm for Europe's broad economic prospects and nervousness about thorny and possibly protracted Brexit negotiations. * Palladium on Tuesday hit its strongest since September 2014 at $858.70 * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, on Tuesday rose 0.49 percent to 855.16 tonnes. DATA AHEAD (GMT) * China Forex reserves May 0600 Germany Industrial orders Apr 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Apr * Exact timing not available (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)



SEARCH