  4. PRECIOUS-Gold holds near five-week highs, but potential U.S. rate hike weighs

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 01, 2017 10:00 hrs
    * YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections
    * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals
    * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    June 1 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday, after
hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by
geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed
on prices.
    Spot gold        was down 0.03 percent at $1,268.46 per
ounce at 0407 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched a session high of
$1,273.74 an ounce, its strongest since April 25.   
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.3 percent to $1,268 an
ounce. 
    "We are seeing some safe haven demand for gold ahead of
elections in the UK next week and Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll
data," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
    Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of parliament
in Britain's June 8 election, according to a projection by
polling company YouGov, raising the prospect of political
turmoil just as formal talks for the country to leave the
European Union begin.             
    Positive payroll data from the United States could mean the
Fed will raise rates as expected at its June 13-14 meeting.
Traders believe there is an 87 percent chance of a rate rise,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.             
    The higher rates would lower investor demand for
non-interest bearing gold.
     San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John C.
Williams said on Wednesday that three rate increases are most
likely this year. However, some recent soft U.S. economic data
has raised questions whether the Fed will stay with that plan.
            
    Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce, as it failed to
break a resistance at $1,272, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.             
    President Donald Trump's decision on Thursday on whether the
United States will continue to be part of the global pact to
fight climate change will also be keenly watched, analysts said.
                    
    "A withdrawal in itself shouldn't be bearish for the U.S.
dollar in isolation; rather it is the intent that it signals,"  
  said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. 
    "In this case a more isolationist stance from literally, the
rest of the world's view. This could see that geopolitical
temperature gauge rise again, taking gold with it."
    In the wider markets, the dollar languished near a recent
6-1/2 month low against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday.       
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.03 percent
to $17.28 an ounce. 
    Platinum        was almost unchanged at $943.19 an ounce.
    Palladium       , which hit a four-week high at $821.90 an
ounce on Wednesday, was last seen down 0.1 percent at $816.25.  

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Christian Schmollinger)



