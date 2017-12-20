 PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up in range-bound trade
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 20, 2017 14:00 hrs
    * Dollar supported by tax overhaul hopes
    * Gold has resistance at $1,265/oz -analyst

 (Adds Goldman's view, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher in range-bound
trade on Wednesday as the dollar held steady on expectations the
U.S. government would pass the country's biggest tax overhaul in
30 years.
    Spot gold        had risen 0.1 percent to $1,263.20 an ounce
by 0804 GMT. U.S. gold futures         were up 0.2 percent, at
$1,266.6 an ounce. 
    "Gold is coming up from a cyclical bottom. It's going to get
quieter due to the upcoming holiday long-weekends," said Mun
Chun Loh, director, Private Wealth at GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd
in Singapore.
    "All we see is a bit of book positioning in anticipation of
adjusting their positions for the next 2-3 weeks ahead."      
    Spot gold has shed nearly $100 since its Sept. 8 one-year
peak of $1,357.54 an ounce and is down 0.8 percent for the month
so far.   
    The dollar was meanwhile supported on Wednesday after the
House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the proposed U.S.
tax overhaul, though Congressional Republicans will likely need
to hold another vote later on Wednesday due to procedural
issues.                    
    Investors are monitoring the progress in the tax bill
closely and many expect it to have a positive impact on domestic
 growth. 
    Outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last week said
while a short-term economic bump from the plan is likely, a
longer-term boost is not.             
    "We see the decline in gold as evidence that "fear" effects,
which had been keeping gold supported, have at least partially
moderated as US tax reform and the transition to a new Fed chair
appear to be going smoothly," Goldman Sachs said in a note. 
    "We continue to expect gold prices will move lower over the
coming months, reaching $1,200/toz by mid-2018," the bank said.
    Spot gold has resistance at $1,265 followed by the 200-day
moving average at $1,269, Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst with OANDA said, adding that immediate support for the
metal would come in at $1,261 an ounce.
    Silver        was down 0.3 percent at $16.08 an ounce, after
touching a two-week high in the previous session.
    Platinum        was nearly unchanged at $913.64 an ounce,
having hit a two-week peak of $919.40 on Tuesday.
    Palladium        was up 0.6 percent at $1,028 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)



