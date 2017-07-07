  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Others
  4. PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest weekly drop in two months ahead of U.S. payroll data

PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest weekly drop in two months ahead of U.S. payroll data

Last Updated: Fri, Jul 07, 2017 11:00 hrs
 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    * Silver hits 15-month low
    * Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,204 to $1,211 an
ounce - technicals

    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday, set for
its biggest weekly loss in two months, as investors sought
higher returns from a firmer U.S. dollar and rising Treasury
yields and awaited American non-farm payroll data later in the
day. 
    "We are somewhat concerned about gold's ability to hold up
and see more weakness that could set in, especially if Friday's
payroll number sets off another spike in U.S. yields," INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
    Higher yields seem to be the prime negative driver in gold
for the moment, he added. Dollar-denominated bullion typically
loses value when the greenback and U.S. Treasury bond rates rise
since the yellow metal does not bear interest.      
    Spot gold        fell 0.3 percent to $1,220.55 per ounce at
0505 GMT. It has dropped 1.7 percent this week and is set for
its biggest weekly decline since the week of May 5. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.3
percent to $1,219.90 per ounce.
    Silver        was down 0.7 percent at $15.89 per ounce after
hitting a 15-month low earlier during the session. It was down
4.1 percent this week.
    Investors are looking ahead to the monthly U.S. employment
data later on Friday after downbeat private payroll figures
overnight pointed to some loss of momentum in job growth as the
labor market nears full employment.                 
    "The primary focus will be on the wage growth component
given the Fed's overriding concern about inflation," said
Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA in
Singapore, adding "the G-20 summit should not be ignored."
            
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir
Putin are set to size each other up in person for the first time
on Friday in what promises to be the most highly anticipated
meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.             
    Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,204 to $1,211 an
ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci
projection analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst,
Wang Tao.
    "Gold has been weighed down by overall bearish sentiment
toward the sector, with a spike higher in bond yields over the
last fortnight contributing to the soft tone," said Jordan
Eliseo, chief economist at gold trader ABC Bullion.       
    U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with benchmark yields
touching nearly eight-week highs, while the dollar gained in
Asian trading on Friday.               
    Palladium        advanced 0.2 percent to $833 per ounce
after hitting its lowest since June 2 earlier the session. The
metal is set to drop 1.2 percent this week. 
    Meanwhile, platinum        fell 1 percent, to $901.10 per
ounce. It was down 1.7 percent for the week so far.  

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27570.00 (-0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28240.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28000.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28020.00 (-0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26950.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27150.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27620.00 (0.11%)
more

talking point on sify finance