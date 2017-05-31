  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. PRECIOUS-Gold set for first monthly drop since Dec as Fed rate hike likely

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first monthly drop since Dec as Fed rate hike likely

Last Updated: Wed, May 31, 2017 10:00 hrs
    * Gold, palladium heading for first monthly decline since
December
    * Spot gold may break support at $1,257 per ounce-
technicals
    * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday

 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    May 31 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a third day on Wednesday,
set for its first monthly drop since December, as U.S. economic
data boosted the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve next month.  
    U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four
months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to
improving domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates next month.             
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent to $1,259.51 per ounce
at 0330 GMT. Prices fell by the same amount on Tuesday after
earlier rising to a one-month high of $1,270.47. For the month,
bullion is set to drop 0.6 percent.
    U.S. gold futures         dipped 0.3 percent to $1,258.90.
    "U.S. employment data coming this Friday and its affects on
the Fed rate hike decision next month will be crucial," said
Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank. 
    A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal
Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, Fed
governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.              
    Interest rate futures on Tuesday are indicating a nearly 89
percent chance of a June hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch
tool. 
    Higher rates would reduce the demand for non-interest
bearing bullion as well as boosting the U.S. dollar in which
gold is priced. 
    Political tensions in the U.S. and Europe continue to
support gold and have prevented any major losses for the metal,
Ikemizu said.
    British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party
risks falling short of winning an overall majority of seats in
parliament in a national election on June 8, The Times newspaper
said on Tuesday, quoting research by polling firm YouGov.
            
    In Italy, the 5-Star Movement voted over the weekend in
favour of a proportional electoral system, raising the chances
of an unprecedented autumn parliamentary election.             
    Spot gold        may break a support at $1,257 per ounce and
fall to the next support at $1,245, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    "The extended short term long positioning and a lack of
upside momentum may be signalling that a correction lower may be
on the cards," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at
OANDA. 
    In other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.6 percent
to $17.26 an ounce though it is set to rise 0.4 percent for the
month. 
    Platinum        was up 0.5 pct at $939.45 an ounce after
falling 1.9 percent in the previous session in its biggest
one-day percentage loss in nearly a month.  
    Palladium was up 0.1 percent at $805.60 an ounce and was on
track for a monthly decline of 2.1 percent, its first monthly
decline this year.      

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)