PRECIOUS-Gold slips; early UK poll results point to hung parliament

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 09, 2017 08:40 hrs
    * Sterling plummets, dollar higher
    * Palladium hits highest since September 2014

 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta
    BENGALURU, June 9 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Friday
ahead of the UK election verdict with early results suggesting
no clear winner which could push the country into a new bout of
political turmoil before Brexit talks.  
    The prospect of a hung parliament casts doubt over the
premiership of Theresa May, who had gambled with the snap polls
for a stronger mandate before launching into arduous divorce
talks with the European Union.             
    An exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats
in Britain's 650-member parliament and the left-wing opposition
Labour Party 266 -- a "hung parliament" with no clear winner.  
    "Gold has been whipsawed in the last 24 hours, and is
trading marginally lower at present," said Jordan Eliseo, chief
economist at ABC Bullion.
    "The big move of the day is in sterling, which has been
savaged, with the Tory Party looking like they'll fall well
short of the majority they were expecting. There were no major
surprises out of the ECB meeting, with gold market participants
now looking forward to next week's FOMC meeting."     
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,275.08 per ounce
at 0221 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.2
percent lower at $1,277.30.
    The pressure on gold is from the events in the United
States, including former FBI director James Comey's
Congressional testimony and improving economic data, which are
prompting people to speculate on the Federal Reserve's next
moves, said Brian Lan, managing director at gold dealer
GoldSilver Central in Singapore.
    Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him to try to
undermine the agency's investigation of possible collusion by
his campaign team with Russia's alleged efforts to influence the
2016 presidential election.              
    However, his statement was seen containing no major
surprises.        
    Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell last week, unwinding half of the prior period's
jump and suggesting the labor market was tightening despite a
recent slowdown in job growth.             
    In other markets, sterling fell sharply amid ambiguity over
the British election results, sideswiping investors who had
already weathered major risk events in the United States and
Europe.            
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, was up 0.4 percent at 97.302.       
    Among other precious metals, palladium        hit its
highest in nearly three years at $861.40 an ounce.
    Silver        fell 0.4 percent at $17.32 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.5 percent to $936.30.  
    
              

    
 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)



