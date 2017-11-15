 PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. consumer data
Last Updated: Wed, Nov 15, 2017 13:00 hrs
    * Spot gold neutral in $1,270-$1,286/oz range - technicals
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comments)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as
investors awaited October consumer inflation data from the
United States due later in the day for potential hints on the
Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,280.94 per ounce
at 0658 GMT. On Tuesday, gold touched $1,270.56, its lowest
since Nov. 6, before recovering to close 0.2 percent higher.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery slipped 0.1
percent to $1,281.10.
    "Gold is still stuck in a tight range as traders are waiting
for additional signals before taking any view," ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes said.    
    "This (U.S. consumer inflation data) is one of the most
important data, which could dictate sentiment leading into the
next Fed meeting. Obviously, a rise in inflation is what the
market is looking for ... but for now, it is taking a cautious
approach," Hynes added.
    The Federal Reserve should keep its benchmark interest rate
at current levels until there is an upswing in inflation, St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Tuesday.             
    One of the newest Fed policymakers, Raphael Bostic, said he
still backs a December interest-rate hike and that he would need
to see further weakness in U.S. inflation and local signs of
economic weakness to cause him to shelve expectations for
gradual policy tightening.                  
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    "We expect the Fed to hike (interest rate) by 25 bps in
December 2017 and given the unusually weak physical market, gold
prices are likely to be subject to downside risk in the near
term," Standard Chartered said in a note.  
    "The two key near-term drivers for gold remain the U.S. tax
bill and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting."   
    U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday linked repealing a key
component of Obamacare to their ambitious tax-cut plan, raising
new political risks and uncertainties for the tax measure that
financial markets have been monitoring closely for
months.                
    Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,270-$1,286 per
ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    The dollar index       , which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major rivals, held steady at 93.810.
      
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 0.1 percent
to $17.02 per ounce, while platinum        was up 0.2 percent at
$927.70.
    Palladium       , which touched a two-week low of $974.97 an
ounce in the previous session, edged 0.1 percent lower at
$984.75 an ounce. 

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin and Vyas Mohan)



  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

