 PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar holds near 2-month lows
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 27, 2017 06:40 hrs
    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady early Monday, as
the dollar held close to a two-month low hit in the previous
session against a basket of major curriences.    
                  
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1287.67 an ounce
at 0045 GMT.     
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were flat
at $1,287.20.
    * The dollar index       / which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was little-changed at
92.806 and hovered near a two-month low of 92.675 hit on Friday.
           
    * U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Senate
Republicans this week to discuss their party's efforts to pass
tax reform legislation, the chairman of the Senate Republican
Policy Committee said on Friday.             
    * Market players are looking to the Congressional hearing on
Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell on Tuesday.    
    * With the U.S. stock market at a record high and daily
stock gyrations near multi-decade lows, some investors have
raised concerns about the lack of fear in the market, but U.S.
equity options market data suggests investors are far from
complacent.             
    * Businesses are heading into 2018 in a pretty optimistic
mood, surveys will more than likely show in the coming week,
pointing to a potential boost for already solid growth in the
world's biggest economies.             
    * The European Union handed Prime Minister Theresa May a
10-day "absolute deadline" to improve her Brexit divorce offer
or face failure in persuading EU leaders to open trade talks
with Britain at a December summit.             
    * German business confidence hit a record high in November,
putting Europe's largest economy on track for a boom, the Ifo
economic institute said on Friday, allaying some concerns about
political instability over forming a new government.
            
    * Leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative
party agreed on Sunday to pursue a "grand coalition" with the
Social Democrats (SPD) to break the political deadlock in
Europe's biggest economy.                
    * Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said there is
room to debate a fine-tuning of the central bank's yield curve
control (YCC) policy, the Mainichi paper reported, signaling the
chance it may raise interest rates before inflation hits its
target.             
    * The buying of physical gold remained muted across major
Asian centres last week as higher prices dented demand, though
seasonal demand could boost activity in top consumer China next
month.             
    * Russia is increasing the share of gold in its state
reserves to beef up national security, Central Bank First Deputy
Governor Sergei Shvetsov said on Friday.             

    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    1500   U.S.  New home sales                       Oct
    1530   U.S.  Dallas Fed manufacturing index       Nov

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin)



