  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Others
  4. PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar hovers near 10-mth lows

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar hovers near 10-mth lows

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 29, 2017 06:39 hrs
    BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold held firm on Thursday as
the U.S. dollar hovered near 10-month lows on bets that central
banks in Europe and Britain are preparing to scale back monetary
stimulus.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was nearly flat at $1,249.58 per ounce at
0041 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures         for August delivery rose 0.1
percent to $1,249.70 per ounce.
    * The U.S. dollar languished at its lows for the year on
Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central
banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end
for more than just the United States.                   
    * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi intended to
signal tolerance for a period of weaker inflation, not an
imminent policy tightening, when his comments sent the euro
higher this week, sources familiar with Draghi's thinking said
on Wednesday.             
    * Wall Street stock rallied sharply on Wednesday, with the
benchmark S&P 500 index scoring its biggest one-day percentage
gain in about two months, as financial and technology stocks led
a broad market rebound.             
    * A rise in British interest rates is likely to be needed as
the economy comes closer to running at full capacity and the
Bank of England will debate when to do so "in the coming
months", BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
            
    * The top U.S. Senate Republican struggled on Wednesday to
salvage major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald
Trump.                 
    * A computer virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe
on Wednesday as it spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting
ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate
factory in Australia.             
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
     0600  Germany      GfK consumer sentiment       July 
     0900  Euro zone    Business climate             June 
     0900  Euro zone    Consumer confidence final    June
     1200  Germany      Consumer prices              June
     1230  U.S.         GDP final                    Q1 
     1230  U.S.         Weekly jobless claims 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27770.00 (0.47%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28260.00 (0.43%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27800.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28190.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27200.00 (0.55%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27050.00 (-4.42%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27740.00 (-0.32%)
more

talking point on sify finance