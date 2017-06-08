  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. PRECIOUS-Gold inches down ahead of UK polls, ex-FBI's chief's testimony

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down ahead of UK polls, ex-FBI's chief's testimony

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 08, 2017 10:20 hrs
    * Gold prices could see strong intra-day volatility- analyst
    * UK elections, ex-FBI director testimony, ECB meeting all
set for Thursday
    * Gold previously slipped as written testimony from ex-FBI
director showed few surprises

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    BENGALURU, June 8 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday
as investors awaited cues on market direction amid a number of
geopolitical events later in the day that could boost the
safe-haven demand for the metal.
    Polls open in the UK national elections later on Thursday
while the European Central Bank (ECB) may discuss dropping
additional stimulus pledges at a meeting later and former United
States Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey will
testify before the U.S. Congress about his interactions with
President Donald Trump later in the day.
    "A lot of things are happening at the same time...  There
may be some kind of impact that may push up the volatility
rather than the direction of price moves," said Mark To, head of
research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.   
    "Gold is likely to fluctuate somewhere between the
$1,280-$1,300 range," he said 
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent, to $1,284.24 per
ounce at 0439 GMT.     
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery dipped 0.5
percent to $1,286.80 an ounce.  
    The yellow metal fell from a near seven-month high on
Wednesday after Comey's written testimony to the U.S. Senate
contained few surprises. 
    Comey's testimony did say President Trump asked him to drop
an investigation of former national security adviser Michael
Flynn as part of a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the
2016 presidential election.             
    However, uncertainty surrounding the UK poll, which Prime
Minister Theresa May called for to strengthen her hand in
looming Brexit talks, kept bullion's losses in check. 
    A final flurry of opinion polls gave May's Conservative
Party a lead between 5 and 12 percentage points over the main
opposition Labour Party, suggesting she would increase her
majority - but not win the landslide foreseen when she called
the election seven weeks ago.                         
    "At these levels, gold may already have a lot of today's
event risk built into its price," said Jeffrey Halley, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
    "That said, with the (UK poll) results coming out during the
Asian session tomorrow morning, the downside for gold is likely
to be limited as we run into the weekend," he said.
    Meanwhile, the ECB is likely to keep its easy monetary
policy during its meeting as inflation remains below its target
despite stronger economic growth in the euro zone. However, some
policymakers may take a better view of the economy and drop some
pledged to ramp up stimulus.                         
    In other precious metals, palladium        gained 0.1
percent to $835.20 an ounce. It fell 2.3 percent on Wednesday in
its biggest one-day percentage fall in three weeks having hit a
fresh near three-year high of $859.80 earlier in the day.
    Platinum was down 0.02 percent at $941.80 per ounce, and
silver        rose 0.2 percent to $17.59. 

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance