PRECIOUS-Gold up as U.S. Treasury yields weaken, dollar eases

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 22, 2017 10:20 hrs
    * U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed
    * Dollar index drifts away from 1-month high
    * Spot gold may bounce to $1,257-$1,261 an ounce range
-technicals

 (Updates with quotes, prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a second
straight day on Thursday, supported by an easing dollar and
weakness in U.S. Treasury yields.    
    The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to almost 10-year
lows on Wednesday as investors evaluated the impact of hawkish
Federal Reserve policy on the economy even as inflation measures
are deteriorating.                  
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates and yields, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets
such as bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is
priced.
    Spot gold        rose 0.5 percent to $1,252.30 per ounce at
0423 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent in the previous session, its
largest intra-day percentage change since June 6.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery rose 0.6
percent to $1,253.20 per ounce.
    "The primary driver appears to be the flattening of the
longer-dated U.S. Treasury curve," said Jeffrey Halley, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
    "The uncontrolled oil price spill in the futures markets may
have seen some traders pushing the risk aversion button and
buying gold," Halley added. 
    Oil prices rose on Thursday but worries over whether
OPEC-led output cuts would be able to rein in a three-year glut
continued to keep prices around 10-month lows.          
    Spot gold may bounce more into a range of $1,257 to $1,261
per ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,251, according
to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    The U.S. dollar        slipped 0.1 percent against a basket
of six major currencies, retreating from a one-month high of
97.871 set on Tuesday.
    The easing in dollar prices, especially its weakness against
the yen is supporting gold, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at
Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
    "Investors are waiting for any clues on whether the timing
of the next rate hike is September or December. The economic
data coming out of U.S. over the next two months will be
crucial," he added. 
    U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in May to the third
highest monthly level in a decade and a chronic inventory
shortage pushed the median home price to an all-time high.
             
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.04 percent to 853.98
tonnes on Wednesday.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        gained 1 percent
to $16.60 per ounce. Platinum        touched its highest in a
week during the session and was up 0.5 percent at $928.50 per
ounce, while palladium        slipped 0.4 percent to $884.75 per
ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pulin)



