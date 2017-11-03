 Punjab National Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 03, 2017 13:16 hrs
Punjab National Bank

India's state-run Punjab National Bank, the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating forecasts.

Net profit rose to 5.61 billion rupees ($86.87 million) for the quarter ended Sept 30 from 5.49 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run bank said on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.31 percent at end-September compared with 13.66 percent at end-June quarter and 13.63 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 64.5800 rupees)



