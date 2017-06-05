Qatar-UAE gas pipeline operating normally, no impact from political tensions - sources

Dubai: A natural gas pipeline from Qatar to the United Arab Emirates and Oman was operating normally on Monday despite a Gulf political dispute with Doha, two industry sources said.

"The pipeline is still up and running," one industry source familiar with the matter said.

"There is no impact on Oman, it is still flowing," another source said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they would sever all ties including transport links with Qatar, the world's top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Dolphin gas pipeline links Qatar's giant North Field with the UAE and Oman, and was the first cross-border gas project in the Gulf Arab region. It pumps around 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to the UAE.