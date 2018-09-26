  1. Sify.com
  4. Rahul says millions face unemployment

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 26, 2018 15:58 hrs
Rahul Gandhi (PTI image)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India programme by linking it with the Rafale deal, saying that the offset contract was given to a private company with no skills of making aircraft while millions of skilled youths face unemployment.

"PM'S Kill India Programme. Rs 30,000 crore stolen from HAL and given to a man with no skills in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of skilled youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in 20 years," he tweeted, attaching a news report titled "Rate Of Unemployment In India Highest In 20 Years: Report".

Gandhi's remarks come a day after a noted private university in its report said that India's structural transformation was slower than desired, resulting in a situation where there was an absolute decline in employment post-2013, with the unemployment rate among the youth now at 16 per cent.




