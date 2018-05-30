Rahul takes a jibe at PM over 1 paisa cut in fuel price

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one paisa drop in fuel prices.

Gandhi termed the slashing of rates as a 'childish prank in poor taste'.

The Congress party president tweeted, "Dear PM, You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste. P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week."

Last week, Gandhi dared Prime Minister Modi for, what he called a fuel challenge, after the latter accepted an online fitness challenge posed by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli. Rahul, in response, urged the Prime Minister to take up the 'fuel challenge' and reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices. After a continuous hike in the petrol and diesel price for 16 consecutive days, the rates saw 'a drop' of one paisa on Wednesday. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) in a statement clarified that the petrol price in Delhi was actually cut down by one paisa and not 60 paisa, as reported earlier. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attributed the rising price to the increase in the cost of crude oil in the international market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. "Crude oil prices in international markets are beyond our control. We are making a long-term plan in this regard," Pradhan said. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.78.42 Rs.78.43 -0.60 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.81.05 Rs.81.06 -0.59 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.86.23 Rs.86.24 -0.59 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.81.42 Rs.81.43 -0.63 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.79.18 Rs.79.19 -0.59 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.78.94 Rs.78.95 -0.60 Petrol price in Noida Rs.78.86 Rs.78.87 -0.47 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.78.75 Rs.78.75 -0.47 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.74.06 Rs.74.07 -0.57 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.74.18 Rs.74.19 -0.57 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.78.52 Rs.78.53 -0.59 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.70 Rs.79.71 -0.61 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.84.05 Rs.84.06 -0.61 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.77.22 Rs.77.23 -0.59 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.75.42 Rs.75.43 -0.58 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.79.33 Rs.79.34 -0.48 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.77.71 Rs.77.72 -0.60 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.81.40 Rs.81.45 -0.60 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.80.65 Rs.80.66 -0.63 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.83.07 Rs.83.08 -0.63 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.76.47 Rs.76.48 -0.59 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.74.20 Rs.74.21 -0.57 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.81.21 Rs.81.22 -0.62 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.80.09 Rs.80.10 -0.58 Petrol price in Jullunder Rs.83.69 Rs.83.70 -0.62 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.76.84 Rs.76.85 -0.59 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.78.81 Rs.78.82 -0.47 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.72.27 Rs.72.28 -0.56 Petrol price in Patna Rs.83.88 Rs.83.89 -0.59 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.77.16 Rs.77.17 -0.58 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.67.55 Rs.67.55 -0.49 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.78.79 Rs.78.80 -0.59 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.77.97 Rs.77.98 -0.47 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.77.76 Rs.77.77 -0.59 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.78.57 Rs.78.58 -0.59 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.82.79 Rs.82.80 -0.59 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.82.61 Rs.82.62 -0.62 Petrol price in Silvasa Rs.76.26 Rs.76.27 -0.57 Petrol price in Daman Rs.76.19 Rs.76.20 -0.58