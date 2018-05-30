  1. Sify.com
  4. Rahul takes a jibe at PM over 1 paisa cut in fuel price

Last Updated: Wed, May 30, 2018 16:35 hrs
Rahul Gandhi (PTI image)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one paisa drop in fuel prices.

Gandhi termed the slashing of rates as a 'childish prank in poor taste'.

The Congress party president tweeted, "Dear PM, You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste. P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week."

Last week, Gandhi dared Prime Minister Modi for, what he called a fuel challenge, after the latter accepted an online fitness challenge posed by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Rahul, in response, urged the Prime Minister to take up the 'fuel challenge' and reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices.

After a continuous hike in the petrol and diesel price for 16 consecutive days, the rates saw 'a drop' of one paisa on Wednesday.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) in a statement clarified that the petrol price in Delhi was actually cut down by one paisa and not 60 paisa, as reported earlier.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attributed the rising price to the increase in the cost of crude oil in the international market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

"Crude oil prices in international markets are beyond our control. We are making a long-term plan in this regard," Pradhan said.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in Delhi Rs.78.42 Rs.78.43 -0.60
Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.81.05 Rs.81.06 -0.59
Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.86.23 Rs.86.24 -0.59
Petrol price in Chennai Rs.81.42 Rs.81.43 -0.63
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.79.18 Rs.79.19 -0.59
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.78.94 Rs.78.95 -0.60
Petrol price in NoidaRs.78.86 Rs.78.87 -0.47
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.78.75 Rs.78.75 -0.47
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.74.06 Rs.74.07 -0.57
Petrol price in AizwalRs.74.18 Rs.74.19 -0.57
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.78.52 Rs.78.53 -0.59
Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.70 Rs.79.71 -0.61
Petrol price in BhopalRs.84.05 Rs.84.06 -0.61
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.77.22 Rs.77.23 -0.59
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.75.42 Rs.75.43 -0.58
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.33 Rs.79.34 -0.48
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.77.71 Rs.77.72 -0.60
Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.81.40 Rs.81.45 -0.60
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.80.65 Rs.80.66 -0.63
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.83.07 Rs.83.08 -0.63
Petrol price in ImphalRs.76.47 Rs.76.48 -0.59
Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.74.20 Rs.74.21 -0.57
Petrol price in JaipurRs.81.21 Rs.81.22 -0.62
Petrol price in JammuRs.80.09 Rs.80.10 -0.58
Petrol price in JullunderRs.83.69 Rs.83.70 -0.62
Petrol price in KohimaRs.76.84 Rs.76.85 -0.59
Petrol price in LucknowRs.78.81 Rs.78.82 -0.47
Petrol price in PanjimRs.72.27 Rs.72.28 -0.56
Petrol price in PatnaRs.83.88 Rs.83.89 -0.59
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.77.16 Rs.77.17 -0.58
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.67.55 Rs.67.55 -0.49
Petrol price in RaipurRs.78.79 Rs.78.80 -0.59
Petrol price in RanchiRs.77.97 Rs.77.98 -0.47
Petrol price in ShillongRs.77.76 Rs.77.77 -0.59
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.78.57 Rs.78.58 -0.59
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.82.79 Rs.82.80 -0.59
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.82.61 Rs.82.62 -0.62
Petrol price in SilvasaRs.76.26 Rs.76.27 -0.57
Petrol price in DamanRs.76.19 Rs.76.20 -0.58



