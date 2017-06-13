  1. Sify.com
  4. Rashesh Shah to lead FICCI delegation to S. Korea, accompanying Jaitley

Rashesh Shah to lead FICCI delegation to S. Korea, accompanying Jaitley

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 13, 2017 15:57 hrs
FILE PHOTO: India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar with state finance ministers on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues in Srinagar

New Delhi: To enhance bilateral economic engagement and business co-operation between India and South Korea, FICCI's Senior Vice President Rashesh Shah will lead a high-powered business delegation which will accompany Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to Seoul on June 14-15.

As part of the visit, industry chamber FICCI, along with Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), is organising a seminar where Jaitley will address businessmen from leading companies as well as small and medium enterprises, and both corporate and institutional investors, a FICCI statement said here on Tuesday.

The seminar will focus on key achievements of the government and long-term investment opportunities in India.

"India remains an attractive investment destination in the world. This visit to South Korea will provide a good opportunity for CEOs to talk about the enabling policy environment available for corporates in India as well as to highlight the advantages that India offers to foreign investors," said Shah, who is also Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group.




