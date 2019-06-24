RBI Dy Governor quits 6 months before term ends

New Delh: Viral Acharya, Reserve Bank of India's youngest deputy governor post-economic liberalisation, has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term.

Acharya, who joined the RBI on January 23, 2017, for a three-year term, is returning to New York University Stern School of Business in August, instead of February 2020, as the CV Starr Professor of Economics.

Acharya has confirmed his resignation from RBI citing unavoidable personal reasons, the report added.

Citing people aware of the matter, the financial daily said he had put in his papers a few weeks before the last meeting of the RBI's monetary policy committee early this month.

However, RBI has clarified its stand on reports of RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya resigning six months before the scheduled end of his term saying, "We do not have any internal communication as of yet."