RBI launches survey on people's retail payment habits

Last Updated: Thu, Dec 27, 2018 11:54 hrs
Digital Payment (Reuters image)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a survey to understand the "Retail Payment Habits of Individuals" (SRPHi).

According to the central bank, the survey will cover a sample of 6,000 individuals from different socio-economic background across six cities, viz., Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

"The survey seeks qualitative responses from individuals on their payment habits. The findings may provide some idea about awareness and usage habits of digital payment products," the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.



