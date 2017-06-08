RCap-Nippon AMC to file IPO in 2018

Mumbai: Reliance-Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd said on Wednesday that its board of directors have approved a plan to float an IPO for their mutual fund business.

Reliance Mutual Fund. formerly known as Reliance Capial Asset Management Ltd holds 51%, a majority stake in the company while the rest is owned by Nippon Life Asset Management Company. Official commumnication from the company suggests that this will be the first instance of an asset management player listing itself on an exchange. The company although is undecided on the dilution-percentage is expected to commence the on-boarding of merchant bankers, lawyers and auditors for the IPO.

The MF has been valued at Rs. 20,000 crore, a typical market-calculation computed on the basis of 5% of the total asset under management (AUM). The MF's AUM has grown 25% to Rs. 358,059 crore and total incoes has risen to 1,436 crore, a 9% growth. The company has not officially divulged details of the purpose of the capital raising exercise, but market sources have speculated that it could be utilized for driving acquisitions.