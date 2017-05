Nice (France) - Reliance Jio has received TM Forum's 'Digital Service Innovator of the Year Award' 2017.

TM Forum is the industry association driving digital business transformation of the communications industry.

Reliance Jio got this award by acquiring 90 million customers in four months.

Digital Service Innovator of the Year Award is given to the company or organisation which has made the most significant and innovative contribution to advancing the digital revolution in society.