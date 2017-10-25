Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management IPO oversubscribed 4.3 times on Day 1

It's a record of sorts in the IPO market with the public offering from Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management getting fully subscribed, rather oversubscribed, within minutes of opening of subscription on Wednesday.



And, the size of the issue is by no means small.



The offer of 4.28 crore shares (excluding shares allotted to anchor investors),475 worth an aggregate Rs 1542 crore, has already been oversubscribed nearly 4.2 times (by 3.30 pm on Day 1). Total bids received were for 17.92 crore shares, and bids received at Cut-off Price were for almost 1.3 crore shares.





By the time the issue closes this Friday evening, the number of bids might well swell to record highs.



The company, previously known as Reliance Capital Asset Management, is from the Anil Ambani group. Reliance Capital holds 46.57% stake in the company, while Nippon Life Insurance Company holds a 49% stake. Post issue, the two promoters' stake would come down to 42.88% each.



The company raised about Rs 463 crore from 24 anchor investors on Tuesday, at Rs 252 a share.



As of 30 June 2017, Reliance Nippon AMC had a market share of 11.4% and its quarterly average assets under management was Rs 2.23 trillion with 7.01 million investor folios.



The asset management company has its presence across the country, with over 170 branches and nearly 60,000 distributors (including PSU and private sector banks, foreign banks, stock brokers and independent advisors).



The AMC's portfolio is pretty strong with 1.86 million systematic investment plan accounts that generate inflows of close to Rs 510 crore per month or Rs 6120 crore annually. SIPs account for 10% of the company’s equity AUM.



The anchor investors who were alloted shares include Kuwait Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity International, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Morgan Stanley, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI MF, Birla Sunlife MF, UTI MF, IDFC MF, ICICI Prudential Life, Bajaj Alliance, Blackrock MF and Eastspring Investments.



Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company has said that it would use the net proceeds of the issue to set up new branches and to relocate certain existing branches, and for upgrading the IT system, besides using the funds towards marketing and brand building activities. The company would also lend funds to subsidiary Reliance AIF.



Other utilization of the funds will be towards investments in new mutual fund schemes managed by the company; funding inorganic growth and other strategic initiatives; and meeting expenses towards general corporate purposes.