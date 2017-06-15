Royal Enfield extends GST benefits to those ready to implement on-road price revision on purchases from June 17

Royal Enfield has announced that it will preemptively extend GST benefits to customers on purchases from June 17.

The bullet manufacturer said they welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform by the Government of India.

"We believe that GST will transform the way business is done in India thus benefitting the economy and our customers. Royal Enfield is preemptively extending the GST benefits to its customers and is ready to implement the on-road price revision on purchases beginning 17th June 2017 on products where applicable.We are committed to delivering customer satisfaction and giving authentic, pure motorcycling experience to our community and customers," the company said in a statement