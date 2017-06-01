  1. Sify.com
  4. Russia signs deal to expand Kudankulam nuclear plant

Russia signs deal to expand Kudankulam nuclear plant

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 01, 2017 21:23 hrs
FILE PHOTO: A policeman walks on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Atomstroyexport, a unit of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, has signed an agreement with the Indian government to build two new reactors for the Kudankulam power station in Tamil Nadu, Kremlin documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The agreement to build reactors 5 and 6 should help cement ties between the two countries. It was signed in St Petersburg during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an economic forum.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)



