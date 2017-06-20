  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Others
  4. Russia's VTB CEO says knew nothing about Trump and Deutsche Bank ties

Russia's VTB CEO says knew nothing about Trump and Deutsche Bank ties

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 20, 2017 16:04 hrs
VTB Chief Executive Kostin attends a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

LONDON (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Russia's VTB bank Andrei Kostin told reporters on Tuesday he was not aware about any connections between U.S. President Donald Trump and Deutsche Bank.

"It's the first time that I hear there is a connection between them," he said.

Several Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee sent a letter last month to Deutsche Bank CEO seeking details that might show if Trump's loans for his real estate business were backed by the Russian government.

(Reporting Sujata Rao and Dasha Afanasieva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27570.00 (-0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28240.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28000.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28020.00 (-0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26950.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27150.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27620.00 (0.11%)
more

talking point on sify finance