Russia's VTB CEO says knew nothing about Trump and Deutsche Bank ties

LONDON (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Russia's VTB bank Andrei Kostin told reporters on Tuesday he was not aware about any connections between U.S. President Donald Trump and Deutsche Bank.

"It's the first time that I hear there is a connection between them," he said.

Several Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee sent a letter last month to Deutsche Bank CEO seeking details that might show if Trump's loans for his real estate business were backed by the Russian government.

(Reporting Sujata Rao and Dasha Afanasieva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)