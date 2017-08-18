Samsung A5, A7 prices cut ahead of festive season

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung has cut prices for its bestselling 'Galaxy A5 and A7 smartphones (both 2017 variants) ahead of the festive season in India.

'Galaxy' A5 (Rs 26,900) and A7 (Rs 30,900) would now cost Rs 22,900 and Rs 25,900, respectively.

The phones are now available at revised prices, starting August 14, the company said in a statement on Friday.

In March, Samsung India had launched 5.7-inch Galaxy A7 and 5.2-inch Galaxy A5 in the country at Rs 33,490 and Rs 28,990, respectively.

The 'Galaxy A' series smartphones offer water and dust resistance, feature aluminium frame, 3D-curved glass back and support fast-charging and dual-SIM connectivity. Both A5 and A7 devices are powered by 1.9GHz octa-core processor paired up with 3GB of RAM, features 16MP front and rear camera and runs on Android Marshmallow operating system.

