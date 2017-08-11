Samsung launches Bluetooth speakers, headsets in India

New Delhi: Samsung India on Friday launched its portable Bluetooth speakers 'Level Box Slim', 'Bottle' and 'Scoop' along with expanding headset portfolio with the introduction of 'Level Active' and 'Rectangle Headset'.

Samsung 'Level Box Slim' is available for Rs 6,699, 'Bottle speaker' is priced at Rs 4,999 and 'Scoop' speaker is available for Rs 2,799.

'Level Active' is priced at Rs 4,999 while 'Rectangle Headset' is available for Rs 1,899.

"Samsung is synonymous with innovation and our new Audio range reinforces us as pioneers in the mobile entertainment space. Each of these audio devices, with their balance of aesthetics and acoustics, should be a delight for our consumers," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

'Level Box Slim' is a combination of eight-watt bluetooth speaker speaker and powerbank as double utility for smartphone users. The device is IPX7 water resistant and can withstand shower splashes. It comes with 2,600mAh battery that provides up to 30 hours of music playback. Wireless speaker 'Bottle' has 360-degree surround sound and mood lighting for better listening experience. 'Scoop' a compact and stylish speaker that is splash resistance. 'Level Active' is a bluetooth-enabled headset designed for exercise and outdoor activities. It comes with soft silicon earhooks as well as comfortable wingtips and in-ear earbuds. 'Rectangle Headset' packs powerful sound and comes with a sturdy, fabric-and-metal construction highlighted by a tangle-free flat fabric cable and DLM (double-layered motion) structured speakers. The products are available at Samsung brand stores and retail partners.

