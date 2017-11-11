Samsung quietly launches `Exynos 9810` chipset

Seoul: Scotching rumours about a new processor before the launch of its Galaxy S9 next year, Samsung has quietly introduced its latest 'Exynos 9810' chipset.

"The Exynos 9 Series 9810 is Samsung's latest flagship processor, with 3rd-generation custom CPU cores, upgraded GPU, and gigabit LTE modem with industry-first 6CA support, the company wrote in a blog post late on Friday.

It is built on 2nd-generation 10 nanometer (nm) process technology.

"There was no launch event or even a press release," said a report in Android Authority.

Instead, the company revealed its new chip through acknowledging one of the 36 CES 2018 Innovation Awards the company recently won. Samsung's 'Exynos 9810' chip is the successor to its first Exynos 9 series chip -- the 8895 which powers flagsip devices like Galaxy S8 and Note 8. The new processor also promises peak download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps thanks to its use of 6 band LTE carrier aggregation technology, 4×4 MIMO, and 256 QAM.

