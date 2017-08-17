Sarahah in the land of Gandhiji - Should you download?

If ever a Pulitzer for the most cliched phrase got institutionalised, it'd certainly be awarded to 'Honesty is the best policy'. But a viral app named 'Sarahah' has built a business model based right on that very cliched phrase.

Oh yes it sounds very similar to the hindi word Sarahana, which means appreciation. But Sarahah in Arabic means honesty. The app lets users anonymously offer feedback to others, and it claims these comments ranging from opinions, trolls, and even whistle-blowing exercises, are honest because of their anonymity.

Originating from Saudi Arabia, a location that has culturally remained averse to the idea of free speech, the app is hailed as a messiah and a dedicated bypass from the travails of censorship.

It has raked in 20 million users worldwide between February and March 2017, according to reports. Between 10-50 million installs have been effected through the Google play store alone.

On the face of it, the mere premise that an app could enjoy such usage might sound outright crazy to the uninitated but it certainly is viral and gaining quick popularity.

ZainAlabdin Tawfiq, a Saudi national and the brain behind the app, suggests that his objective was a platform that allowed users to exchange honest feedback. Although a bevy of such apps have been rolled out, a comparison with Whatsapp is quite unnatural.

Sarahah doesn't resemble Facebook's recent acquisition, but its virality has made many wonder whether it would attract anywhere near $19 billion (the price Mr Zuckerberg paid for Whatsapp).

Indiatoday in an exclusive interview asked Tawfiq, the founder, about how he looked at the competition. He suggests that Whatsapp remained a general communication platform and not exactly a competitor, but also revealed that there were bigger objectives for his app.

Sarahah driven on an advertising only revenue model currently has simple features, but Tawfiq is ideating on newer features to scale the business on a global level. He says his first experience as a software programmer with Wipro helped him incorporate few user experience ideas, and this seems to have helped him in the Indian markets.

So, planning to download? Do read what columnist Nilanjana Roy writes about the app in The Financial Times.

Roy actually fancies the usage of Sarahah as a mechanism of internet flattery, while introducing the app as one that offers a free massage to the brain, ego and self-esteem.

She quips that the app bears resemblance with the seductive nature of the online world that allows users to create a profile and then receive simple honest prompts. But that is where Sarahah ends, you can't respond to any of those prompts.

Like Roy, Sarahah's users have heaped lavish praise on the app portraying it as a utopian land where cyber-bullies cease to exist.

Absence of cyber-bullies seems one reason why it has found such large acceptance in middle-east. The conservative market has found users complaining that even Facebook and Twitter had become hostile platforms, which made it difficult to freely express emotions.

Sarahah's cyber-bully free premise is marketed on the logic that comments are delivered in a private mode as a message, and hence the so-called wall is free off unwanted comments.

A handful of news sources and self-labelled social media experts hailed the app as one that merges public-private nature. Experts even groused that the creations of Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Jack Dorsey (Twitter) too haven't been able to deliver the distinction between a private and public sphere.

So does Sarahah qualify for an install? Does it truly resemble a public-private sphere?

Jurgen Habermas, the German sociologist and communication expert defined the public sphere as an "imaginary community that does not necessarily exist in an identifiable space". With that definition, even the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, could win as great public spheres, but these mediums still can't guarantee a troll-free experience or an escape from self-labelled censors.

In Sarahah's case too this trend was observed despite all the claims of it being a cyber bullies-free land. A user commented on the Google review section that, "This app does nothing but allow cyber bullying to happen. I have received nothing but heartless, cruel comments. Stuff nobody wants to here (hear), especially someone who suffers from depression. This app just allows people to degrade others. It's not okay. Something should be done about this."

There have been volleys of praise on the concept, but on the technology part, the app still has to iron out errors and forced log-outs. In fact a user found it difficult to exit and was forced to ponder uninstalling the app, after it continously had him thrown off the registration page.

Tawfiq suggests in interviews that his plans for Sarahah are bigger. But only time should say whether it grows bigger on privacy and respecting user sentiments too.

Till then, if you are unhappy with the app, there is always the good old and time-trusted way of getting true feedback in person, by communicating with fellow colleagues, friends and family.