Saudi Arabia launches digital platforms to view Hajj

Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Culture and Information (MOCI) of Saudi Arabia has launched two digital platforms in the lead-up to the Hajj, which will provide information and insights to the pilgrims in Makkah, worldwide audiences and the local and the international media.

SaudiWelcomesTheWorld.org tells the stories of the millions of pilgrims of every ethnicity, race, colour, and culture, who undertake what is for many the height of their spiritual lives.

It complements the media portal www.Hajj2017.org which provides information, updates and news about Hajj 2017.

Through this portal, journalists will be able to access and download media material such as images, infographics and press releases. The portal will also allow users access to all official live stream channels.

