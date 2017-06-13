SBI's paid-up share capital rises to Rs 863 crore

Mumbai: Lending major State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said that its paid-up capital has increased to Rs 863.20 crore after its recent share placement through QIP.

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from Rs 810,98,57,182 to Rs 863,20,50,393 comprising 863,20,50,363 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each," the company informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Last week, the lending major had allotted more than 52 crore shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 287.25 per equity share aggregating to Rs 14,999 crore to 61 "successful eligible investors".





