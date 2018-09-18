SC to hear plea for probe into Rafale deal on October 10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on October 10 a PIL petition seeking probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault.

The bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Navin Sinha and Justice K.M. Joseph adjourned the hearing of matter on Tuesday as petitioner advocate M.L. Sharma had circulated a letter seeking adjournment till October 5 on the grounds that he was not well.

But as Sharma came to the court and sought its permission to file additional documents, Justice Gogoi wondered that while he had sought adjournment owing to his indifferent health, he was now seeking permission to file more documents.

Initially, the court fixed October 22 as the next date of hearing but as Sharma urged for an early date, Justice Gogoi said he could not have an adjournment and also the next date of his choice. However, the court later advanced it to October 10. The lawyer sought a stay on the fighter jet deal between India and France alleging discrepancies. The Rafale deal is a defence agreement signed between India and France for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment.

