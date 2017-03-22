Shankara Building Products IPO sees solid start

If the IPO from Shankara Building Products Limited, that opened for subscription Wednesday, manages to evoke strong response from investors, then the realty space might see some good spells in positive territory in the near term.
The 100% book building issue, with a price band of Rs 440 - 460, consisting of fresh issue of upto Rs 450 million and offer for sale upto 65.21 million shares (including anchor portion of 2.25 million shares) opened Wednesday morning.
Till 1.15 pm, the issue has been subscribed 0.25 times of the issue size, and it now looks very likely that the offer will close on Friday with pretty strong oversubscription.
The issue has received positive feedback and ratings from brokerages. Coming close on the heels of Avenue Supermarts' IPO, which evoked tremendous response and made a spectacular debut subsequently, there are expectations that Shankara Building Products' offer will be well subscribed. At the upper end of the price band, Shankara Building Products has a P/E multiple of 24.3 times of its financial year 2016 numbers.
The company's share of revenues from the higher margin retail segment rose to 42% in the nine months ended March 2017, from 24% in financial year 2013-14.
The company's plans to increase its focus on retail segment will help its revenues going forward.
The group operates over 100 Shankara BuildPro stores covering the end-user segments of urban and semi-urban markets across the southern states, Odisha and Maharashtra. The company is also engaged in manufacturing and assembling a wide range of steel sheets, steel roofing sheets, walling products, accessories and steel structures used for construction of various types of building structures, as well as steel pipes, tubes and pipe fittings and iron and steel and allied products and engages in general hardware and general wholesale trading activities.
Besides serving home owners, architects and contractors and small enterprises and housing, general engineering, automotive, renewable energy, agriculture, and construction and infrastructure sectors, the company also deals in reputed third party brands such as Sintex, Uttam Galva, Uttam Value, Futura, APL Apollo and Alstone and their own brands such as CenturyRoof, Ganga and Loha at their retail stores.
Leading brokerages such as Angel Broking and ICICI Direct have strongly recommended the IPO.