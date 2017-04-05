Shankara Building Products makes strong debut

Shankara Building Products shares made a sparkling debut this morning, with investors thronging the counter, looking to lap up the stock after a highly successful public offering.
The stock opened at Rs 555.05 on the National Stock Exchange, and rallied to Rs 629.90. At Rs 616.80, the stock is up 35% from the issue price.
The Shankara Building Products counter on the National Stock Exchange has clocked a volume of nearly 15 million shares so far in the session.
Shankara Building Products' Rs 350 crore IPO, which hit the market on March 22 - 24 at a price band of Rs 440 - 460 per share, was oversubscribed almost 42 times.
The non-institutional investors portion was subscribed by about 91 times and qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed 51.62 times, while the retail invstors portion got subscribed by 15.35 times.
Shankara Building Products group operates over 100 Shankara BuildPro stores covering the end-user segments of urban and semi-urban markets across the southern states, Odisha and Maharashtra. The company is also engaged in manufacturing and assembling a wide range of steel sheets, steel roofing sheets, walling products, accessories and steel structures used for construction of various types of building structures, as well as steel pipes, tubes and pipe fittings and iron and steel and allied products and engages in general hardware and general wholesale trading activities.
The company caters to the needs of home owners, architects & contractors and small enterprises, offering services in housing, general engineering, automotive, renewable energy, agriculture, and construction and infrastructure sectors.
Besides dealing in its own brands such as CenturyRoof, Ganga and Loha, the company also deals in reputed third party brands such as Sintex, Uttam Galva, Uttam Value, Futura, APL Apollo and Alstone at their retail stores.