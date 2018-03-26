Shloka Mehta spotted with Ambani family at Siddhivinayak Temple

A day after an intimate ceremony in Goa where Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani reportedly proposed his classmate Shloka Mehta, the Ambanis visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ram Navami to seek blessings.

The Ambani family reached the temple earlier this evening.

Shloka is the daughter of prominent diamantaire, Russell Mehta. The couple is reportedly scheduled to tie the knot later this year.