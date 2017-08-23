Smart Software Testing Solutions invests in Bengaluru startup

Bengaluru: US-based testing services provider Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc. (SSTS) on Wednesday announced a strategic investment in Bengaluru-based start-up Crowd4Test.com.

The company intends to integrate 'pCloudy' one of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered mobile app testing platform with Crowd4Test.com.

"The investment in Crowd4Test aligns with our focus of building all-in-one platform for mobile app and IoT app testing," said Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder and Director, SSTS, in a statement.

Tiwari will also join the board of Crowd4Test.com as part of the arrangement. Crowd4Test.com is building the SaaS platform for managed crowd testing and user experience testing. Founded in 2015, SSTS Inc. is leveraging AI and robotics across its two products -- 'OpKey' and 'pCloudy' -- to provide testing services to enterprises.

