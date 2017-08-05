Smooth filing of I-T returns in Chennai

Chennai: Filing of income tax returns for the 2016-17 fiscal was going on smoothly at the special counters set up at the Income Tax office here on Saturday, with no technical or other glitches reported so far.

Not much of a crowd of assesses was witnessed since many preferred to file their ITRs online.

"The filing is being done smoothly and briskly. We are not facing any technical problem like slowing or hanging of the server," tax consultant R. Badrinarayanan told IANS.

The government had extended the deadline for filing of IT returns for assessment year 2017-18 to August 5 from the earlier July 31 date due to technical reasons. "There is no need for any more extensions as the technical issues have been sorted out," Badrinarayanan said.

