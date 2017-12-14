SNB sticks to expansive policy to tackle highly valued franc

By John Revill

BERN (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy stance on Thursday, saying it would keep its negative interest rates in place to combat the "highly valued" Swiss franc.

The SNB kept the target range for its benchmark three-month interest rate at minus 1.25 percent to minus 0.25 percent, in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The SNB also maintained a negative interest rate of 0.75 percent on deposits of commercial banks at the national bank.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)