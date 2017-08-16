Sony launches two new speakers in India

New Delhi: xtending its home entertainment audio system portfolio, Sony India on Wednesday launched 'MHC-V11' and 'SHAKE-X30D' speakers in India.

'MHC-V11' would be available from August 20 at Rs 19,990 while 'SHAKE-X30D', priced at Rs 50,990, would be available from August 24.

The audio speakers also come with built-in FM radio and provide connectivity via Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC) and USB port.

They can be integrated with the 'Sony Music Center' app using smartphones or tablets to allow users control the music tracks, the company said in a statement.

The speakers render Karaoke and DJ effects and have two mic inputs to allow users to sing along. 'SHAKE- X30D' offers four different party effects. The devices also come with 'LED speaker lights' to render club-like ambience.

