SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports to China and the European Union rose in May from a year earlier, but shipments to the United States fell, government data showed on Thursday.

The trade ministry data showed exports in May to China and the EU rose by 7.5 percent and 21.9 percent on-year, respectively, while shipments to the U.S. slipped 1.9 percent.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)