 South Korea scores partial win in WTO ruling on U.S. steel pipe duties
Last Updated: Tue, Nov 14, 2017 21:02 hrs

GENEVA (Reuters) - South Korea won a partial victory on Tuesday when a World Trade Organization panel ruled on its legal challenge to U.S. anti-dumping duties on steel pipe used in the oil industry, but Seoul lost most of the arguments it had made.

In a ruling that can be appealed by either side, the WTO panel faulted the U.S. Department of Commerce for the way it calculated the tariffs applied to the South Korean pipes, known as oil country tubular goods (OCTG).

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)



