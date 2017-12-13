S&P futures extend losses as Democrat tipped to win Alabama race

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. S&P futures extended earlier losses on Wednesday, as Democrat Doug Jones took a slight lead over Republican Roy Moore with about 86 percent of the vote counted in a bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

S&P emini futures were down 0.3 percent, compared to their drop 0.1 percent before the Alabama polls closed.

A Jones victory could mean trouble for President Donald Trump and his populist political base. It would narrow the Republicans' already slim majority in the U.S. Senate, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda.

