SSC paper leak: SC dismisses plea seeking court-monitored probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition, seeking a court-monitored probe into an alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case.

The petition was filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, who had sought an investigation into the leak of question paper of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018.

The exam was scheduled to be held from February 17 to 21.

On March 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the matter.

On February 24, the SSC had released a notice, saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to 'technical reasons' and would be re-conducted on March 9, 2018. (ANI)