State Bank of India shares rise after $2.3 bln share sale

State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks.
Top Indian lender's share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion fully covered within hours of launch on Monday, sources told Reuters.
SBI selling new shares in a price range of 275.76 rupees ($4.29) to 287.25 rupees a share in the country's biggest ever qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Shares trading at 291.40 rupees as of 0349 GMT.
($1 = 64.3300 Indian rupees)
|Cities
|Price (10g)
|Gold Rate in Chennai
|Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
|Gold Rate in Mumbai
|Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
|Gold Rate in Delhi
|Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
|Gold Rate in Kolkata
|Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
|Gold Rate in Kerala
|Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
|Gold Rate in Bangalore
|Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)